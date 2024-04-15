Goat's Cheese Salad with Sourdough Croutons

4 slices of sourdough bread, roughly torn into crouton-sized chunks1 x quantity Velvet Dressing recipe made with cold-pressed sunflower oil200g ripe goat’s cheese or ripe Brie2-3 garlic cloves, crushed , or roughly slicedjuice of 1 lemon or 3 tbsp raw cider vinegarraw honey or pomegranate molasses First, make the dressing: Put the garlic into the clean jar with the mustard, salt and lemon juice or vinegar.

Set aside when it’s ready, but don’t wash the pan.Melt the duck fat in the bacon pan, add the bread chunks and fry gently until golden brown on all sides, about 5 minutes, then set aside to cool on kitchen paper.Toast the walnuts in another frying pan over a low heat, moving the nuts around frequently to prevent burning. When the skins are starting to crack and the nuts are touched with golden brown, about 15 minutes, tip into a clean tea towel and rub as much of the skin off as you can.

Salad Goat's Cheese Sourdough Croutons Dressing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tasty breaded cod fillets for no-cook nightsSourdough coating is not too thick and goes nicely crunchy on both sides

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Publican Charlie Chaewke faces opposition to funeral home on Goat Bar sitePlanning application is being opposed by Fanagans Funeral Directors

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Charlie Chawke gets go-ahead for funeral home beside Goat pubPermission granted despite opposition from Fanagans Funeral Directors

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

One-Pot Fish Recipe with Cheese SauceA master recipe for cooking round fish such as cod, pollock, ling, haddock or grey sea mullet. This dish can be cooked ahead and reheated with a delicious cheese sauce.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Mark Moriarty's Nashville fried chicken with homemade picklesThis chicken is also lovely in a salad, sandwich or chopped on cheesy nachos with tomato salsa

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Spreadable, spicy salami that’s made from free-range Derry porkSpread it on sourdough, paste it on pizza, this ‘Nduja is a northern Irish twist on a southern Italian speciality

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »