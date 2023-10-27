HEAD TOPICS

Gloss-ip: HAVANA Hosts An Intimate Cocktail Party To Celebrate Simone Rocha’s Menswear Collection

A champagne reception marked the launch of Simone Rocha’s AW23 menswear collection at Havana. See all the guests in attendance …. The designer arrived with her mum and business partner Odette.

Both on a flying visit from London where the whole Rocha family is now based, they are wearing black, “our daily uniform”, says Simone.

Uniform does not do this justice: a black Moncler coat from her collaboration with the brand in AW18, under embellished layers, and a dress, luxe leather bag and “hard” shoes of her own design: “I love a mix of something very practical with something very fancy.”The boutique was transformed with Rocha-only rails, highlighting the strength and breadth of this successful designer’s men’s and women’s collections.

Simone Rocha Talks Inspiration, Irishness, Motherhood and Seeing Her Dreams Come TrueOn a flying visit to Dublin this week to launch her AW23 menswear collection at Havana Boutique, we spoke to Irish designer Simone Rocha

