Global Temperatures Rise 1.1C Above Pre-Industrial Average, WMO Report Shows

Global temperatures rose 1.1C above the pre-industrial average according to a World Meteorological Organization report on the decade of climate change from 2011-2020 - driving the prevalence of food insecurity, contributing to mass migration and impairing health. The WMO report found the ten years up to 2020 were the hottest decade on record with sea levels rising and glaciers melting at unprecedented rates.
It also includes details on the the serious impacts on human populations at a cost of billions of dollars in loss and damage. The report outlines the consequences of the increased heat and they include extreme weather events which"had devastating impacts, particularly on food security and human mobility". It says that floods displaced 123 million people and storms 86 million in the decade 2011-2020. Drought in Somalia in 2011-2012 led to a famine which killed 258,000 people including 133,000 children under the age of five. The drought exacerbated a pre-existing water shortage and led to"a devastating and repeated loss of lives, livestock and crops
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Corre Energy agrees global deal with Siemens EnergyEnergy company Corre Energy and Siemens Energy have today launched a global collaboration for the deployment of Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES).
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »