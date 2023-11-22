Global Demand for EVs Slows Down as Cost Remains a Barrier

EVs have hit a slump in global demand, with sales starting to slacken behind supply. The cost of EVs remains considerably higher than traditional petrol, hybrid, and diesel cars, which is a major factor affecting sales. A recent survey found that 67% of respondents are open to buying an EV for their next car, a significant decrease from 86% in the previous year.
