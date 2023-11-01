Global AI safety summit publishes Bletchley Declaration

The declaration, by 28 countries in total, including Ireland, was published on the opening day of the AI Safety Summit hosted in Bletchley Park, in England, the first global summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence.

Dara Calleary, Ireland’s digital minister, is representing the Government at the first plenary session of the summit, which is also being attended by industry heavyweights including Elon Musk and Meta president of global affairs, Nick Clegg.

“The declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research, particularly through greater scientific collaboration,” Britain said in a separate statement accompanying the declaration.

The declaration encouraged transparency and accountability from actors developing frontier AI technology on their plans to measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities. It set out a two-pronged agenda focused on identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and also building cross-country policies to mitigate them.

“This includes, alongside increased transparency by private actors developing frontier AI capabilities, appropriate evaluation metrics, tools for safety testing, and developing relevant public sector capability and scientific research,” the declaration said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Mo Salah endures Ballon d'Or decline despite 'best in the world' declarationMo Salah finished outside the top ten in the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his Liverpool career as the Egyptian's wait for the award goes on despite his belief that he is the world's best

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Kerry dealt blow ahead of All-Ireland defenceIt’s a blow to Jack O’Connor’s hopes of regaining the All-Ireland next year with the Kerry manager light on options in the middle of the field, particularly on the back of David Moran’s retirement at the start of the year.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland weather LIVE updates as Met Eireann warnings in place for Storm CiaranMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings are in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕