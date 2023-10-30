Glitter face masks are coming and they are just dazzling

(And if you’re not, you clearly must not have seen one picture of an Irish person at a festival over the past few years.)

However, there is one thing that we not too familiar with and that’s the concept of the glitter face mask. Now, we have to be honest, when we think of face masks we generally picture smooth cream slathered all over our faces, glass of wine in one hand, slice of pizza in the other – you know, the usual.Makeup artist and entrepreneur Joyce Bonelli recently shared a sneak peek of her coming-soon makeup line and it includes, of course, a glitter face mask.

JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES ? y'all tripping on those masks ? GLITTER SCRUB ENZYME MASK & LATEX LIPS IN "BRING ME MONEY" ….yes its REAL and I'm not only talking about the??Described as a “glitter scrub enzyme mask,” the product appears to be almost as dazzling as the bracelet on Joyce’s wrist. headtopics.com

We’re 99 percent certain there was at least a little bit of photoshop involved in this picture, but that doesn’t mean that we absolutely cannot wait to get our hands on one of these scrubs. BUSINESS CALLS LIKE ???® wearing lipstick shade KTHANKSBYE ?® on my lips and eyes JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES®But the Kardashian-Jenner makeup artist isn’t the only one with a glitter face mask in the making.Instagram

awhile back to share a sneak peek, black and white vid of the glitter face mask – and it looks incredible.Who's ready to get their glitter mask on?!✨ #TFGlitterMask #TFGlowJob #RadianceBoosting #toofaced #tfsneakypeek #ItsPinkOfCourse #comingsoon #LabSample #ItsNotThisSmallWe’re not being funny but, we think we’re going to need about 12 pots of these whenever they eventually come out. headtopics.com

