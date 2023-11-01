Glanbia upgrades full year earnings guidance

In today's trading update, Glanbia said its group revenue for the third quarter declined by 9.1% on a constant currency basis with growth in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition division offset by a decline in its Glanbia Nutritionals division.

It noted that the strong Optimum Nutrition brand trends continued with good volume growth in the quarter and 12 week US consumption growth of 9.5%. Glanbia said the volume decline was driven by supply chain rebalancing earlier in the year with volume growth delivered in the third quarter.

During the three month period, the company completed its €100m share buyback programme and also completed the deal for the bioactive ingredients business of PanTheryx for $46m. She said that along with a strong outlook for the remainder of the year, the company has upgraded its expected growth in full year adjusted earnings per share to between 17% and 20% on a constant currency basis.

