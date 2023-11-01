Glanbia upgrades earnings forecast as sports nutrition business outperforms

Glanbia has upgraded its earnings forecast for the year on the back of a better-than-performance in the third quarter and an improved outllook for the rest of the year. The performance was driven by “strong revenue growth” across its performance nutrition division, which is centred around Glanbia’s Optimum Nutrition brand, which makes protein powders for gym goers.In a trading update, the Kilkenny-based food company said it now expected growth in full-year adjusted earnings per share to between 17 per cent and 20 per cent on a constant currency basis.Not art therapy - but art with therapeutic benefitsGroup revenue for the third quarter declined by 9.

Glanbia said like-for-like branded revenue in its GPN business increased by 3 per cent reflecting a price increase of 8.9 per cent and a volume decline of 5.9 per cent. “Pricing reflects 2022 pricing action across all brands; positive sports nutrition volume was offset by volume decline in weight management,” the company said.

Like-for-like revenue declined 14 per cent across the nutritionals business, reflecting a volume decline of 6.4 per cent and a price decline of 7.6 per cent, it said.The food company recently completed a €100 million share buyback, repurchasing 7,215,827 ordinary shares at an average price of €13.86.

“The group’s portfolio of better nutrition brands and ingredients continues to resonate strongly with consumers seeking health and wellness, with a particular focus on protein. The Optimum Nutrition brand within GPN, delivered strong revenue growth in the period while in GN Nutritional Solutions, overall volume trends have stabilised with volume growth in the third quarter driven by protein solutions,” she said.

