Girls Star Lena Dunham Is The Cover Star Of Vogue’s February Issue

There has been rumours about this cover for a few months but it’s finally here… Girls star Lena Dunham has graced the cover of fashion bibleThe images were shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz and in the cover shot Lena wears a polka-dot shirt and a slightly anxious expression.

Inside the magazine, one of the shots sees her posing with co-star Adam Driver who plays her on-off boyfriend Adam Sackler in“There was a sense that I and many women I knew had been led astray by Hollywood and television depictions of sexuality,” she said.

“Seeing somebody who looks like you having sex on television is a less comfortable experience than seeing somebody who looks like nobody you’ve ever met.” The 27-year old also spoke about fame and how she deals with it, “I went early on to a party at a really famous person’s house,” she recalled, confessing she still feels like an outsider in Tinsel Town. headtopics.com

“They had a private chef there making pizza, and I remember the dog was wearing a bow tie. Every time I looked around, it would be like, Is that someone I know from camp? No, that’s Ashton Kutcher. It was such a weird scene. I remember thinking, I don’t feel at home here, and no matter how long this is my job, I will never feel at home here. And if I do start to feel at home here…someone should really worry about me.

