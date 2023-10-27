Girls Aloud fans think the band may be reuniting, here’s why

Despite the members announcing it was ‘for good’ when they disbanded in 2013, fans have spotted some clues that may suggest that Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh, and Nicola Roberts might be going back on that promise.

The group sadly lost Sarah Harding, one of its core members, to breast cancer in September 2021, and in her legacy, the Girls Aloud women have come together on a number of occasions to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The name, fans of the band will quickly know, is a line in their hit single Love Machine, which was released back in the height of the band’s popularity and fame. The London-based company, ‘LET’S GO ESKIMO PRODUCTIONS LLP’ has been registered as active on Companies House since September 30th, 2023, and has four unnamed registered officers, further adding to the speculation of a reunion. headtopics.com

Another clue that may point to a modern day Girls Aloud is that the companies in ‘Let’s Go Eskimo’ are ‘Cinderella Eye’s’ (the name of Nicola’s solo album), and CC entertainment – which fans are guessing was named when Cheryl was married to Ashley Cole.Credit: Getty, who wrote: “Girls Aloud are coming!! On 30 September 2023, a UK Limited Company was set up under the name Lets Go Eskimo Productions LLP.

However, the user then corrected themselves, writing: “Okay the four parent companies aren’t new, but Let’s Go Eskimo definitely is!” I don’t think there is a millennial out there who wouldn’t be thrilled to see the band back together while keeping Sarah Harding’s legacy alive.By Ellen FitzpatrickVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far headtopics.com

