Girls Aloud Announce Comeback Tour in 2024

Girls Aloud have announced their much anticipated comeback tour in Ireland and the UK in 2024. The tour is a celebration of Sarah Harding, their music, and their fans. Tickets go on sale on 1 December.





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Girls Aloud 'reunite to film new music video ahead of album and tour'Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh have come together to record a new music video - with plans for a full album and tour also in the works

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Nadine Coyle reportedly reunites with Girls Aloud for new songNadine Coyle has reportedly reunited with her Girl Aloud bandmates for a brand new song. Here's everything you need to know!

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Nadine Coyle teases drastic career change despite Girls Aloud reunion rumoursGirls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has revealed that she is 'in talks' to write a book, as she rejoins bandmates Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh to record the band's first single in over a decade

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Girls Aloud are Spending Time in Studio as They Prepare for a ReunionThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Kimberley Walsh chats pregnancy during lockdown & her standout Girls Aloud momentKimberley Walsh chats to Her about her favourite Girls Aloud moment, motherhood during lockdown, and her new Regatta collection.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Girls Aloud fans think the band may be reuniting, here’s whyDespite the members announcing it was 'for good' when they disbanded in in 2013, fans have spotted some clues may suggest that Cheryl, N

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »