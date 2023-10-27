Girl discharged ‘without specialist assessment’ after inhaling peanut settles for €60,000

The girl was first brought to the hospital on May 11th, 2019 as her mother was concerned a peanut had gone down the wrong way into her windpipeA toddler brought to hospital amid fears a peanut went the wrong way down her throat was allegedly discharged without specialist assessment, with the peanut remaining “in situ for over two months” before she suffered a collapsed lung, the High Court has heard.
The girl, who is now over six years of age, on Friday settled a High Court action for €60,000 against Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) as a result of the care she received at the emergency department of Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, Dublin, in 2019. The girl, of Carlanstown, Kells, Co Meath, had sued through her father, Alan Gernon.
The girl's senior counsel, Jeremy Maher, told the court experts on their side would say it was clear when she was brought to Temple Street on the first and second occasion that she should have been referred for specialist assessment which would have led to the identity and removal of the peanut.
A GP referred the girl to another hospital where a chest X-ray showed she had a collapsed left lung and left-sided pneumonia. There was also an alleged failure to refer her for ENT (ear, nose and throat) review or specialist respiratory review.