Gigi Hadid forced to respond to claims she “lashed out” at a fan

Earlier today footage surfaced of model Gigi Hadid elbowing a fan in the face. People jumped to the wrong conclusion suggesting that she was “lashing out at the fan aggressively”.
What had happened was Gigi was leaving a show when a fan decided to completely pick her up off her feet and carry her.Rachel McGrath, a journalist, first shared a screenshot of a very sensational storyline about the model which read, “NOT MODEL BEHAVIOUR: Gigi Hadid aggressively lashes out and elbows fan in the FACE after he tried to pick her up.”
So Rachel instead suggested that the headline should read differently. She said on Twitter, “Alternative headline: GOOD FOR HER: Gigi Hadid Reacts In Totally Appropriate Way When Random Man Tried To Lift Her In The Street. headtopics.com
“THANK YOU Rachel. To unknown article writer: fan?!!! The ACTUAL fans that were there can tell you what happened. I’m a HUMAN BEING” “and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho.”and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger.