Gift Grub: All The Gift Grub Crew Go Trick or Treating

It is the 31st of October, which means, it is of course Halloween. The children of Ireland will be taking to the streets tonight to trick or treat and surprisingly, some of the Gift Grub crew are too. What will they be dressed up as?! Well, hit play now to hear the full episode.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Man charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to childPatrick McInerney (39) of Main Street, Kilkishen, Co Clare, appears in court in Dublin

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Singer Halsey welcomes her first childThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: It’s A Boy: Michelle Monaghan Welcomes Second ChildThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: There’s a middle child candle with a ‘largely invisible scent’ and tbh, it hurtsOh, she cutting.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Waitress rescues child asking for help with a sign before parents arrestedA waitress in the US has rescued a child after she flashed him a homemade sign that read 'do you need help?”

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Cleaning expert warns of dirtiest item in kitchen that isn’t replaced enoughFor most people their kitchen is the hub of their house, where dinner is cooked, clothes are cleaned and pets are fed, which means there can be a lot of bacteria in the area

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕