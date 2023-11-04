Ghostly Image Captured on Latest Episode of Spooked Ireland

A ghostly image has reportedly been captured on the latest episode of Spooked Ireland as the team continues to head around Ireland investigating paranormal activity. In the sixth episode of the season, which aired on Friday night, the team visited the Aillwee Caves, located in the Burren, County Clare, where 'a mysterious paranormal creature' has supposedly been causing havoc.

Presenters Vogue Williams and Chris Fleming, joined in this episode by Ryan O'Neill and Evelyn Hollow, all headed out to the famous Irish landmark to check for anything paranormal or spooky within the caves, speaking to various people along the way, including mythology expert Tony Kirby and paranormal investigators Richard Morrison and Anthony Douglas. Always on the lookout for something paranormal, the team in Friday night's episode claim to have had the feeling something was watching them, with Richard revealing that they were 'flabbergasted' when their special ghost-hunting camera confirmed there was indeed an 'entity' present with them in The Burren. Richard, who appeared on the show to speak about his encounters with pucá, told the Irish Mirror: 'During last night's episode you see us get the feeling that we are being watched, and to further back this up we use our SLS camera in the direction of where we feel that there is something.

