Ghost of a little girl spotted at this hotel and we are freaked out

You may have heard of The Stanley Hotel in Colorado before now as it’s the property believed to have inspired Stephen King thrillerHowever, it’s now making headlines for an entirely different reason after one couple shared their photo from a recent ‘spirit tour’ where it’s been suggested that there’s a ghost in the picture.

There’s evidence to back this up too, see below, and if you look closely, you’ll see that there’s a clear outline of a little girl on the staircase.The realisation only came after The Mausling’s stay at The Stanley when they returned home and looked at the photos and jogged their memories about who was on the tour.

“At first, we tried to be logical and think we somehow missed her so we asked our kids, their girlfriends and our friend if they remembered seeing a little girl. Nobody did. We do not remember seeing anything on the stairs when we took the picture”. headtopics.com

Oh and case you think there’s some messing going on here, a little photoshop perhaps, an expert says otherwise.“Assuming that it’s not doctored, it ranks up there as one of the best photos of possible paranormal evidence I’ve seen. If it is faked, I’ve got to hand it to them for their level of detail and creativity because there’s usually enough easy signs to suggest hoaxing”.

Oh and if you’re not creeped out enough already, this isn’t the first time a ghost has been spotted at this exact location either. The below snap was taken last year and appears to show another ghost-like figure, this time at the top of the staircase.Apr 12, 2016 at 7:33am PDT headtopics.com

That’s enough ghosthunting for one day, let us know what you think of this tale or if you’ve had any similar experience yourself, in the comments below.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Ian Bailey has been chatting to the woman who married the ghost of a pirateYou might remember hearing the story of the woman who once married the ghost of a pirate, well she has moved on with none other than Bailey. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale star 'so excited' to land dream job after quitting soapSoap fans know her best as Priya Kotecha on ITV's Emmerdale, but now actress Fiona Wade is taking on the much loved theatre role of Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story Read more ⮕

The best hotel spa in the world for 2023 has been crownedEstablished to celebrate and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector, the ninth annual World Spa Awards were announced earlier this month. Read more ⮕

– check out the gorgeous Lisbon hotel that just scooped the awardThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Victoria Beckham Denies Reports That She Is “The Hotel Guest From Hell”The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Win 4 tickets to Ballsbridge Hotel’s Oscars New Year’s Eve PartyWin 4 tickets to Ballsbridge Hotel's Oscar New Year's Eve Party worth €70 per person. With a rec-carpet prosecco reception you can expect a terrific night! Read more ⮕