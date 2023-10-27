Get Ready For Autumn/Winter With Penneys

Not sure where to start for your winter wardrobe? Fear not as Penneys have a great, and as always affordable, range of coats, polos and more...It’s painful to say it but the truth is that Autumn and Winter are on their way which means more rain, stronger winds and colder temperatures.

But rather than fighting the inevitable, why not look on the bright side and look to the shops? More specifically look to the Penneys. To get you started here are three looks that we have picked out from their Autumn/Winter 2012 collection.You’ll be the envy of all your colleagues when you turn up to work in this fabulous peplum coat. Combine with tights and either heels or pumps.The time will soon come when you have to venture into town for all your Christmas pressies so why not do it in real style with this colourful but practical outfit?Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you have to abandon all sense of style.

