Gerry Thornley: Extending Bundee Aki’s contract is good business from IRFU

Rewind further, of course, to 2011 and at the age of 20 he was a bank teller when one of his customers, Tana Umaga, persuaded Aki to come and play for him at Counties Manakau. While blessed with quick feet, acceleration and power, from then on one of the most striking features of Aki’s career is how competitive he is and how he consistently proved to be a winner.

In his three seasons with Counties they earned promotion to the Premiership Division by winning the Championship and won the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in their history. His form earned him a two-year deal with the Chiefs as he helped them retain their Super Rugby title in 2013 before he joined Connacht ahead of the 2014-15 season. headtopics.com

Aki was an integral part of Connacht’s breakthrough Pro12 triumph in 2015-16, when he was voted the competition’s Player of the Season.

No matter way you look at it, Aki is a winner, and in 52 Ireland appearances to date he has been on the winning side 42 times, while scoring 15 tries (six of them is his six games this season). He has played 127 times for Connacht and in 2021 he became the fourth player from Connacht to play for the British & Irish Lions. headtopics.com

Despite offers from abroad, Aki has stayed loyal to Connacht, and in extending his stay with the province to at least 11 seasons will continue to remain a hugely popular figure with their fan base and an inspirational figure to young players in the west.New Zealand v South Africa: Kick-off time, TV channels and team news ahead of Rugby World Cup final

