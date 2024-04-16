German Schoolboys Discover Prehistoric Elephant Bones Near Munich

Two German schoolboys have found bones a scientist says belonged to prehistoric elephants which lived outside Munich around 10 million years ago.

The mammal with a shoulder height of up to five metres and a weight of up to 12 tonnes"had its tusks coming out of its lower jaw, quite different from what we know from elephants living today," said Mr Kapustin. Initially, nine-year-old Constantin Kapustin and his 10-year-old brother Alexander found just one bone.

