German man jailed for lacing baby food with poison in supermarkets

The 54-year-old had laced several jars of baby food with a poison used in anti-freeze to try and get German supermarkets to give him money.reports that the unnamed man had sent letters to multiple German retailers demanding they pay him €10 million or else he would poison their food.

He then informed police that he had poisoned five jars of baby food in supermarkets in Friedrichshafen, south Germany.

