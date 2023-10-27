Gerard Howlin: A government that cannot budget credibly is not a credible government

The fundamental function of government is to deliver a budget and run the state accordingly. The budget announced on October 10th is precedent-making for the wrong reasons. The Government does not share collective responsibility for it, and the civil and public service have in-part said it cannot do what it provides for with the money allocated. The Minister for Health,.

There are layers of dysfunction behind this situation. It goes back to last year’s budget for 2023 and the contested but unresolved narrative that the health budget then was fit for purpose. That contest was hard fought between the Department of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure, between the Department of Health and the HSE, within the HSE board and between the political and official actors in those institutions.

There were starkly different views about how much money was required to deliver what was planned. It was maximalist in the HSE and minimalist in the Department of Public Expenditure. The HSE, however, can have no service plan except one approved by the Minister for Health. Though one member resigned, the HSE board buckled to accommodate financials which, as predicted, were fiction. That is the origin of an accrued deficit of €1.5 billion for 2023. headtopics.com

All might have been well if the usual civilities were maintained, but they were not. Months late, the 2023 plan went unpoliced, in a system where the HSE and both departments meet regularly in the Health Budget Oversight Group. Curiously,. . That requires willingness to pull back on activity from early on in any year. There was neither the will nor capacity to do so and therein lies the shattering of credibility.

All this was business as usual, or at least the usual dysfunction. Beating up the HSE and Department of Health in media briefings in the run-in to Budget 2024 was both partly justified, and a serious political mistake. Told by megaphone that there was no room for them in the lifeboats on budget day, which were full of money for other causes, they fended for themselves and, led by their Minister, swam for shore. headtopics.com

