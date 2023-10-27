Gerald Dawe wins Lawrence O’Shaughnessy Award

In tomorrow’s Irish Times, John Boyne introduces his new quartet of novellas based on the four elements. There is a Q&A with Jane Clarke, shortlisted for the Forward and TS Eliot Prizes, about Windfalls, the nature poetry anthology she has edited. I ask writers to share their most memorable meals for Food Month.

Reviews are Finn McRedmond on Politics On the Edge: A Memoir from Within by Rory Stewart; The Abuse of Power: Confronting Injustice in Public Life by Theresa May; and The Right to Rule: Thirteen Years, Five Prime Ministers and the Implosion of the Tories by Ben Riley-Smith; Tommie Gorman on The Kidnapping by Tommy Conlon & Ronan McGreevy; Brian Cliff and Elizabeth Manion on the best new crime fiction; Houman Barekat on A People’s History of Football by Mickael Correi, tr.

This weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer is I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes, just €5.99 when you buy a paper. Hayes’s debut novel sold over 1.5 million copies in the UK and Ireland. He comes to Dublin Book Festival on Saturday, November 11th with his second novel The Year of the Locust. He will be in conversation withThis year’s recipient of the Lawrence O’Shaughnessy Award for Poetry is Gerald Dawe , which will be presented in St Paul, Minnesota in May 2024. headtopics.com

These events will be dedicated to the memory of the writer and human rights activist, Victoria Amelina, who was killed in a Russian missile strike this year. The first event will be a discussion at the Royal Irish Academy entitled CULTURE IN A TIME OF WAR. Panellists are Tetyana Teren, Executive Director of PEN Ukraine, Iryna Starovoyt, Professor of Cultural Studies and Olha Mukha, Curator of the Wounded Culture Project and manager at PEN International. This event will take place on November 9th at 6.30pm.

Two days later, at Windmill Lane, there will be a celebration of Ukrainian and Irish culture, with writers and musicians from both countries on November 11th at 8pmTaking part will be Olesya Zdorovetska, Nick Roth, Colm Mac Con Iomaire and Catherine Fitzgerald. Irish poets Celia de Fréine, Thérèse Kieran and John O’Donnell will join our Ukrainian guests in a poetry reading.The literary strand at Westival has something for readers and writers this October bank holiday. headtopics.com

