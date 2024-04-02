George Gilbey's Mum Pays Tribute to Her Son Following His Tragic Death

George Gilbey's heartbroken mum has spoken out for the first time since his tragic death at age 40. Linda McGarry, 74, has paid tribute to her son, hailing him as a devoted father with "buckets of personality" and explained that he had been trying to "rebuild his life". The reality TV star, who first shot to fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox with mum Linda and stepdad Pete McGarry, suddenly died following a workplace incident.

Essex Police confirmed that they had received a report of incident in Shoeburyness, "during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury". “I’m devastated, he was like my best friend," she told the Clacton and Frinton Gazette. “He had the best heart in the world. He was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality. He did more in his 40 years than people do in 90 – he’s even had dinner with the Prince of Dubai. He was crazy, but after coming out of showbiz, he couldn’t get his life back togethe

