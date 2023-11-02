George Gibney file sent to DPP over historical allegations of child abuse

Gardaí are looking into a number of historical allegations of child abuse by the ex-Trojan Swimming boss who fled Ireland in the 1990s. He appeared in court in 1993 faced with 27 counts of indecency but the case was dropped following a successful injunction.Officers here opened a new case against the 74-year-old following the release of a podcast series detailing the allegations in 2020.

If prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge Gibney, authorities would have to seek to have him extradited from the US where he now lives.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: File sent to DPP after Garda investigation into fresh George Gibney abuse allegationsGardaí had opened investigation into new historical complaints of alleged abuse by former swimming coach

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: DPP to decide if George Gibney to face abuse chargesGardaí are awaiting a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether or not the former swimming coach George Gibney is to face historical sexual abuse charges.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland's Brazilian community rallies in support of delivery driver injured in Garda incidentIreland's Brazilian community has rallied in support of delivery driver João Ferreira (23), who lost part of his leg following a collision with a Garda vehicle.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda vehicle says he wants to return home to BrazilM50 crash: João Ferreira has asked his mother about whether his leg was amputated or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Garda report details number of thwarted assassination attempts in IrelandThe number of assassinations thwarted since 2016 by An Garda Síochána has been revealed in their latest annual report, released on Tuesday, October 31.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Man jailed over dangerous driving death of Garda wants driving ban liftedJamie McGrenaghan, now 31, knocked down Garda Robbie McCallion at Tara Court in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on March 26th, 2009

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕