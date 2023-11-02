George Gibney file sent to DPP over historical allegations of child abuse

Gardaí are looking into a number of historical allegations of child abuse by the ex-Trojan Swimming boss who fled Ireland in the 1990s. He appeared in court in 1993 faced with 27 counts of indecency but the case was dropped following a successful injunction.Officers here opened a new case against the 74-year-old following the release of a podcast series detailing the allegations in 2020.
If prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge Gibney, authorities would have to seek to have him extradited from the US where he now lives.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: DPP to decide if George Gibney to face abuse chargesGardaí are awaiting a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether or not the former swimming coach George Gibney is to face historical sexual abuse charges.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕