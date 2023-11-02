Generous home with equestrian facilities in Gorey for €695,000

The main artery to Dublin is the M11, and an offpeak journey should take about 50 minutes – to the southern suburbs – and up to 90 minutes to the city. However, the journey time can very easily rise to over an hour and a half during morning and evening peak periods.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office indicate that about 2,500 people commute to Dublin from Wexford daily and The Hatch Lab in Gorey offers hot and private desks for rent in state-of-the-art facilities.You get a lot more bang for your buck in terms of property in Gorey than you would in the capital. Take, for example, this five-bedroom house located 14km outside the Co Wexford town.

But it may well be the five acres plus (2.1 hectares) of grounds that will appeal to a family at this well-kept home close to a number of amenities. Not only is the area surrounded by lush countryside, it has well-maintained paddocks that provide ample space for equestrian pursuits along with a stable block, complete with concrete yards, extensive storage and a tack-and-feed room.

