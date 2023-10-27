General Election 2020: Where the parties stand on Contraception and Period Poverty

On Saturday, February 8, the country will go to the polls for a General Election that seems to have been both coming for ages and happening all of a sudden. With new pledges and policy documents being launched almost every day, you could spend every waking hour between now and casting your vote reading and still not get through it all. (If you’ve actually done that, please do let us know!)

There’s plenty of public discussion about the major issues, from housing to health, that affect us all. But what are the parties going to do on issues that are of particular interest to women? To help you decide where to cast your vote, we identified some key issues for female voters and asked each of the major parties and political groupings for their stance. Their answers are listed below, in alphabetic order.Does the party support the introduction of free contraception for all women irrespective of age, and if so, how would this be implemented?Fine Gael will deliver free contraception over a phased period, starting with women aged 17-25.

Evidence suggests that the overall cost to the State would fall year on year as women and girls switch to more reliable and cost-effective methods.Social Democrats Ensuring access to contraception is key to guaranteeing reproductive healthcare choice. We support universal contraception, which is free in most cases, and is readily available from a variety of sources designed to eliminate any stigma associated with their procurement. headtopics.com

A committee to tackle period poverty was set up last year. How would the party continue to address this issue?The Green Party To combat period poverty, the Green Party would ensure the provision of period products for free in schools, colleges, public buildings and to members of vulnerable groups. Where possible, environmentally friendly options would be provided.Periods are not a luxury for women and girls. It’s a part of everyday life and we need to make life easier for those who may be in vulnerable positions.

