Gemma Owen is reportedly dating champion boxer Prince Naseem Hamed’s son

The 20-year-old reality star has been linked to the son of boxing champ, Prince Naseem Hamed, Aadam.Gemma’sThings seem to be going well for the new couple as they were reported to have jetted off to Dubai on holiday to soak up the sunshine.While they are yet to launch their relationship in the traditional manner for 2023, a cute couple photo posted on Instagram, they often post stories from the same location leading fans to believe they are together.

He’s not had many serious girlfriends but he’s really serious about her. They’re smitten with one another. They mix in the same circles, and she’s successful in her own right which appeals to him. They’re a lovely couple.”

The news of a new flame comes not long after Gemma’s short-term romance with professional polo player Tommy Severn fizzled out after they were spotted together in August.The two came close to taking home the crown, going all the way to the final only to lose out to eventual winners Davide Sanclimenti andIt appears that things were not meant to be for the pair as just three months after leaving the villa, they announced that they had gone their separate ways. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Who Is Love Islander Gemma Owen's New Boyfriend?Love Island's Gemma Owen has a new boo – and he comes from royalty!Well, sort of. Aadam Hamed is the son of Prince Naseem Hamed... Read more ⮕

Jason Gardiner is threatening to SUE Gemma Collins amid their Dancing On Ice feudGemma Collins has said some pretty bad things about Jason. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry reportedly has enough material for a second bookPrince Harry reportedly has enough material to write a second book, following the release of his bombshell memoir 'Spare'. Read more ⮕

Meghan’s dad responds to Prince Harry’s comments about her family lifeMeghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Jnr, has responded to Prince Harry's remark that the royal family is 'the family I suppose that she's never had.' Read more ⮕

– So This Is What You Buy Prince William For His BirthdayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince George looks the absolute spit of dad William in this throwback picCan't even tell the difference, tbh. Read more ⮕