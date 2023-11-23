Geert Wilders Wins Dutch Election and Could Become Next Prime Minister

Geert Wilders, known as the Dutch Donald Trump, has won a massive victory in a Dutch election and is in pole position to form the next governing coalition. His Party for Freedom (PPV) won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.





Far-right Wilders attempts to woos rivals after 'monster' Dutch vote win

Dutch Voters Head to Polls in General Election to Replace Longest-Serving Prime MinisterDutch voters are casting their ballots in a general election which will see a replacement for Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister. His successor after 13 years in office could be the country’s first female premier, or a social democrat who left his job as the European Union climate czar. It could also be a far-right anti-Islam legislator, or a centrist who created his party only three months ago. Polls showed four political parties, including the far-right Party for Freedom of firebrand Geert Wilders, are neck-and-neck going into today’s election.

Dutch Voters Head to Polls in Nail-Biting ElectionDutch voters cast their ballots on Wednesday in a nail-biting election in which opinion polls show at least three parties – including the far right – could hope for the top spot, with no clear leader having emerged.

Troy Parrott earns Ireland recall for Dutch game but Séamus Coleman misses outCaoimhín Kelleher also returns while James McClean will come in for final cap in friendly against New Zealand

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Roberto De Zerbi warns Brighton to be wary of ‘very different’ Ajax in AmsterdamDutch side have improved since appointing John van’t Schip as manager

Anne Frank House to be poll station for Dutch voteAmsterdam-based voters in the Dutch election on 22 November will be able to register their choice at an unusual location -- the world-famous Anne Frank House, the city's mayor said.

