Gaza situation getting 'worse every single day'

"It really is just beyond the peril. I do not really know what more has to happen, we do not know what more has to happen to implement an immediate ceasefire the number of children that are being killed is growing to obscene levels," he said.Mr Al-Jawad said:"We need immediately to be able to get more supplies in, more medical care in, fuel, water needs to get in, food needs to get in, and we need to bring staff in.

"There is no space to treat our patients. There are surgeons doing operations on the floor because there are no beds left. He said the system is stretched to the max, and people with things like cancer are in a"desperate spot".

"Fuel cannot get in, and now we have 13, at least 13 hospitals out of 35 on the Strip that are completely nonfunctional."

