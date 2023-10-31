Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children: UN

The UN children's agency UNICEF said there was a risk that the number of child deaths directly from bombardment could become eclipsed. "The numbers are appalling; reportedly more than 3,450 children killed; staggeringly this rises significantly every day. Read More:Israel hits more than 600 sites in Gaza in 24 hours He said the more than one million children living in the Gaza Strip were also suffering from a lack of clean water.

UNICEF is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, with all access crossings into Gaza opened for the safe, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid, including water, food, medical supplies, and fuel.

"There are certainly children who are dying who have been impacted by the bombardment but should have had their lives saved," Mr Elder told reporters in Geneva, via video-link. Mr Elder said that according to figures from health faculties in Gaza, some 940 children were missing.

