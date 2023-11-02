Gaza: More foreign nationals expected to leave through Rafah border

The Rafah border will be open again on Thursday to allow foreign passport holders out of Gaza, the authority confirmed.A deal, mediated by Qatar, was struck between Egypt, Israel and Hamas to open the crossing to foreign and dual nationals currently trapped in Gaza.

The Italian foreign minister confirmed four Italian citizens, one of whom was accompanied by his Palestinian wife, were among those who have already left Gaza.It is under the control of Egypt as part of an agreement with Israel and the European Union.

US President Joe Biden has said he thinks there should be a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to 'get prisoners out.'Breaking: Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names.

On a missile strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, he said:"Whole families destroyed, killed, fathers talking about losing their children; it's horrific and it's not justifiable and in our view, it adds pressure to the need to have a humanitarian pause here, a humanitarian ceasefire to enable aid to get in."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers dealHamas says it will soon release some of the 200 foreign captives it had seized during its attack on Israel

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Who controls the Rafah crossing, why is it important?The Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing is Gaza's main lifeline to the outside world that is not run by Israel.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians leave Gaza for first time as crossing opensIrish diplomats ‘urgently’ seeking for citizens trapped in enclave to be included in future evacuations, Department says

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Tánaiste Micheal Martin on the situation in Israel and GazaTánaiste Micheal Martin joined Pat in the studio this morning us today to discuss the latest on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Irish citizen stuck in Gaza makes emotional plea for ceasefireAn Irish citizen in Gaza City has made an emotional plea for help from the Irish Government, as Israeli airstrikes continue to bombard the besieged enclave.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza bombardmentAnti-Semitic incidents up by several hundred per cent as Gaza’s plight invoked as reason to target all Jews

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕