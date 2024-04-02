Gas Networks Ireland and Bord na Móna to Reduce Carbon Emissions from Edenderry Renewable Energy Complex

Gas Networks Ireland and Bord na Móna have announced measures to reduce carbon emissions from the Edenderry Renewable Energy Complex in Co Offaly by 40% by 2029. It will involve switching from diesel powered generators to natural gas by the end of this decade, and ultimately to renewable energy. The Offaly complex supports the national energy grid at times of high demand. Last year it ceased burning peat and has been using biomass instead.

The plan, announced today, will involve the construction of a 22km steel transmission pipeline to connect the Edenderry complex to the gas network. "The Transmission Connection project is currently in its preliminary planning and development phase, with construction expected to start in 2027," according to a joint statement from Bord Na Móna and Gas Networks Ireland. The pipeline is anticipated to be fully operational in 202

