Gas and electricity price drops take effect for some

Then from Monday 6 November, Flogas will cut its electricity and gas prices by 30%, followed a few days later by Bord Gáis Energy, which is cutting its prices by 15.5%.But, most suppliers announced their price decreases around two months in advance, meaning households had to wait longer than usual for the cuts to come into effect.

"The price decreases mean the average Electric Ireland customer will save just over €200 a year on their electricity bills while the average Bord Gáis Energy customer will see their gas bill drop by almost €300 a year," Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at bonkers.ie said.

Despite the price drops, Mr Cassidy said energy prices this winter will still be around double normal levels and will remain among the most expensive in all of Europe. According to recent data from Eurostat, Irish gas prices are the fifth highest in the EU, at almost 25% above the EU average for example.

Along with the price drops, Mr Cassidy said suppliers are now competing properly for new customers again - which he said is good news. "Not as aggressively as before perhaps, but there are good discounts on offer to those who switch which will help households save even more on their bills," he said.

"We’ve also seen a new supplier, Yuno Energy, enter the market offering the cheapest electricity deal. Barring another energy shock, Mr Cassidy said we should see prices fall by around another 10% to 15% at some stage next spring as suppliers' hedging strategies further unwind.

