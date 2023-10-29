Gary Neville tells Bruno Fernandes he's 'conning no-one' after Man City antics

Gary Neville tore into Bruno Fernandes for trying to “con” supporters during Manchester United ’s humiliating defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils fell to a humbling 3-0 loss at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - Erling Haaland scoring twice, with Phil Foden adding a third late on. Former United defender Neville was on co-commentary for the game and was not happy with captain Fernandes for his actions late in the day.

The Portuguese midfielder appeared to be charging around, making a number of late challenges before he then crunched into a heavy challenge with John Stones. However, the United captain was left clutching his own ankle as Stones strode away from the incident.

Speaking after the incident, Neville responded: "He’s trying to do someone there, Fernandes. He’s trying to do John Stones but he’s seen him coming and he’s ended up hurting himself.” Neville continued to criticise Fernandes for his actions and appeared to claim that it was just a case of the midfielder attempting to make his performance look better late on. He said: "He’s conning no one with what he’s been trying to do over the past few minutes."

During the closing minutes of the clash, Fernandes was pictured complaining to referee Paul Tierney after picking up a yellow card for a lunging tackle on City winger Jeremy Doku. "There's the couple of whinges that I promised you," Neville added.

Fernandes is now walking a disciplinary tightrope. One more yellow card will force him to serve him a one-match suspension.Fernandes wasn’t the only Red Devils’ star to come under fire from Neville. He was also highly critical of Brazilian wideman Antony. The winger clashed with Doku after being introduced as a substitute. He kicked out at Doku before stern words were shared between the pair.

