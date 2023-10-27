Gary Lineker makes bold Jude Bellingham claim as he predicts new England role

Jude Bellingham could become England’s centre-forward when Harry Kane retires, according to Gary Lineker.

Bellingham has begun the 2023/24 season on fire for club and country, setting tongues wagging. The 20-year-old midfielder has scored a staggering 11 goals in 12 games since joining Real Madrid over the summer in a transfer from Borussia Dortmund which was worth an initial £88.5million.

He was also fantastic in the 3-1 win over Italy which saw England qualify for Euro 2024 with two games to spare. Kane scored twice in that game to move onto 61 goals in 87 games for the Three Lions, but Bellingham’s eye-catching goalscoring form has triggered an idea for Lineker, who himself netted 48 goals for his country. headtopics.com

"The way he has started at Real gives Gareth Southgate a great option,” he told The Sun. "If something happens to Harry Kane – or after he is finished because Harry is now 30 – Jude could play at centre-forward, as a false nine if you like.

"He is now scoring poacher’s goals. He’s even doing the ‘easy’ bits that I used to do! He has been playing as a No .10 for England in his last few games. He can play in a deeper role as a No. 8, he is probably the most complete English footballer I’ve ever seen and he’s only 20.” headtopics.com

Bellingham has been given a freer role by Southgate with England and Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid – and it is paying off. Having netted 24 goals in 132 games for Dortmund, he has exploded this season by playing further forward.Speaking to Channel 4 after the Italy game, Bellingham explained his favourite position: "I think it's probably the position that suits the two systems I am playing in the most at the minute and the team-mates I am playing with.

