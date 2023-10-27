Gary Lineker has posted a very bold x-rated tweet and people absolutely love it

Chelsea are on the verge of one of the most significant signings of the summer. N’Golo Kanté is heading to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth just over £30m – and the Blues are getting one of the best midfielders of his kind in Europe for their money.

Leicester City are loathed to let him go, but credit to them, they weren’t going to stand in his way once he made it clear that he sought a fresh challenge elsewhere. He will always be remembered as a legend in the East Midlands for what he achieved whilst he was there.

As the Foxes’ most famous supporter, Gary Lineker was keen to express his gratitude to the Frenchman for all his efforts in securing them the Premier League title last season. It was a very gracious and heartfelt sentiment… headtopics.com

Wish Kanté well and thank him dearly. He's the main reason Leicester won the title and will make a massive difference to Chelsea's chances.But that was after Lineker had used some very salty language indeed – and all for the sake of a pun. His initial response to Kante linking up with Antonio Conte at Chelsea was a play on words that would make Caligula blush…It came as quite a shock to most of his near 5 million followers.

