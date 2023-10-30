Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda car

Gardai have appealed to the public to stop sharing a picture on social media of a collision during which a delivery driver lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car.

On Saturday afternoon, at around 3:30pm, a pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a Garda car on the M50 northbound in Dublin. The man, who is Brazilian and aged in his 20s, was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries.A gardai spokesperson said they are aware of an image of the injured person being shared across social media platforms and have urged people not to further circulate the photograph.

READ MORE: Delivery driver loses a leg after being struck by garda car trying to recover his stolen bike Gardai wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "An Garda Siochana is aware of an image circulating on some social media sites of a victim of a road traffic incident that occurred on the M50 yesterday (Saturday). We ask that this image is not circulated or shared out of respect for the victim involved in this collision." headtopics.com

As the traffic incident involved an official garda vehicle, it has since been reported to GSOC. Gardai have also appealed to anyone with information on the incident to make contact with authorities. GSOC said in a statement on Saturday: “The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance in its examination of a road traffic incident in Dublin.

“GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions at this time and location. GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured. headtopics.com

