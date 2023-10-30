Gardai put out urgent scam message warning

Gardai have warned of a scam text message offering people a refund or allowances on bills and tax returns.

The text message, which says it is from the Irish government, tells recipients they are eligible for a discounted electricity bill as part of the Energy Support Scheme. They are then told they can apply by clicking on a link.

One of the most common ways viruses find their way onto smartphones is via dodgy links, which can compromise your credit card numbers, bank account numbers, usernames and passwords.In Budget 2024 it was announced that all domestic electricity customers will get €450 off their electricity bills in three instalments and with many households worried about the cost of energy during the winter, people may fall for the convincing scam. headtopics.com

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo of the bogus link, garda warned of the scam, urging people to not click on the link or provide personal information in response to the text. They wrote: “We are aware of a scam in circulation nationwide which offers a refund or allowances on bills and tax returns.

“Do not click on any links or provide personal information in response to messages of this nature received by email, text or social media message.” The warning comes as gardai also urge people to be suspicious of apps that offer "deals or discounts" which could result in a virus getting onto their phone, warning the public that if it "seems too good to be true, it probably is". headtopics.com

With many apps offering deals and discounts for online shopping available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, gardaí have shared some tips on staying safe when it comes to mobile apps.

