Gardai issue warning over new WhatsApp scam

Gardai have issued a warning to users of WhatsApp to remain vigilant as a new scam has been doing the rounds. The official Meta page of An Garda Siochana in Meath sent the warning to WhatsApp users over the Easter weekend after being made aware of attempts from fraudsters to trick people into purchasing digital currency.

The scam sees unsuspecting members of the public added to a WhatsApp group by someone they don't know but the group name will hint at a financial incentive for joining and potentially have hundreds of members, suggesting it is legitimate. The scammers will then try to encourage members of the group to buy Bitcoin or exchange other cryptocurrencies through the group. A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: "Yet another scam - This time on WhatsApp and apparently doing the rounds

