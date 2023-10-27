Gardai investigating false 'offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officers

An investigation has been launched by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit into the alleged circulation of internal WhatsApp messages between gardaí that reportedly contain ‘false’ information about two serving female officers.

The deputy commissioner did not confirm how many gardaí are being investigated about the “abhorrent” messages that were circulated. In one case, The Irish Times reported that a senior female officer was the subject of messages that suggested she was involved in a drink-driving incident - despite no such crime having taken place.

The deputy commissioner explained that these messages which were sent throughout recent weeks, could have been generated and shared on Garda-issue mobile phones and that the victim was in a "helpless and hopeless situation". headtopics.com

“And to think that anyone within An Garda Síochána would feel it’s okay to circulate those messages is completely unacceptable.”

