Gardai appeal for witnesses to Dublin city centre crash

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to a horror crash in Dublin city centre earlier this week to contact them. Emergency services attended the scene where they treated the injured pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s. He was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact gardai. A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1 on Wednesday, 1st November 2023. “Shortly after midday on Wednesday, Gardaí and Ambulance personnel were alerted following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian at the junction of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street Lower. “The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was treated at the scene and taken to The Mater Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident. “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. “Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, between 11.45am and 1

