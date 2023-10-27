Gardaí warn of phone scam that could cost consumers a “small fortune”

Gardaí have warned of a “phishing” phone scam that attempts to uncover the bank details of anyone who falls victim to it.

A caller informed Gardaí that he received a call from a French phone number, was told that he had won €50,000 in a lottery and was looking for bank details to transfer the money. The person in question did not give his details to the caller, but Gardaí have warned that some of these calls can come from premium rate numbers, so even if no details are passed over, you could still end up losing money.

"If you're unsure, take note of the number and do a web search or check the company/agency website. If you have vulnerable family and friends, help them stay ahead of scam artists by encouraging them to be cautious," a Garda statement on the matter read."Easiest of all? Just hang up. Don't engage, don't try to waste their time (they've got all day).

