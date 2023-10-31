Gardaí swoop to seize illegal fireworks worth more than €8,000

"Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injury and/or distress to people and pets, as well as potentially causing fires in properties if they continue to burn after landing," said a Gardai spokesperson.
The spokesperson added: "It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property." "Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents and adults to advise children of the hazards fireworks pose."
Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Around €8k worth of fireworks seized in FinglasAround €8,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Garda numbers assigned to roads policing fall furtherGardaí say 56 people have been arrested over the last 24 hours on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕