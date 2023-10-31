Gardaí swoop to seize illegal fireworks worth more than €8,000

"Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious injury and/or distress to people and pets, as well as potentially causing fires in properties if they continue to burn after landing," said a Gardai spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property." "Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents and adults to advise children of the hazards fireworks pose."

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

