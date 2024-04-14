Gardaí Seize Motorbikes, E-Scooters, Cash, Drugs, and Jet Ski in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a whopping amount of motorbikes, e-scooters, cash, drugs and a jet ski during a day of action in the capital.
In total, 19 search teams that consisted of 120 gardaí searched 40 properties during the operational activity. They were supported by a number of our specialist units including the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, our Dublin Crime Response Team as well as the Special Tactics and Operational Command .
The seizures were made as part of Operation Meacan, launched last December to address the emergence of electric motorbikes being used for criminal activity in these areas.
Gardaí Dublin Motorbikes E-Scooters Cash Drugs Jet Ski Criminal Activity Search Teams Arrests Investigations
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Motorbikes, e-scooters, drugs and cash seized in DublinTwo people have been arrested and 34 electric motorbikes, e-scooters and scramblers were seized along with three quad bikes and a jet ski during a series of garda searches in Dublin yesterday.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »