Gardaí Seize Motorbikes, E-Scooters, Cash, Drugs, and Jet Ski in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a whopping amount of motorbikes, e-scooters, cash, drugs and a jet ski during a day of action in the capital.

In total, 19 search teams that consisted of 120 gardaí searched 40 properties during the operational activity. They were supported by a number of our specialist units including the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, our Dublin Crime Response Team as well as the Special Tactics and Operational Command .

The seizures were made as part of Operation Meacan, launched last December to address the emergence of electric motorbikes being used for criminal activity in these areas.

