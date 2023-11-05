Gardaí seize cocaine and heroin worth hundreds of thousands in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cocaine and heroin with a street value of hundreds of thousands of euros. The major haul was discovered when gardaí attached to the Tallaght District Drugs Unit conducted a search at a residential property in Tallaght on Saturday afternoon. During the course of the search, cocaine and heroin, with a street value of over €130,000, subject to analysis, was seized. Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested during the search and detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin. The man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A post on the Garda Info X page said: "Tallaght District Drugs Unit seized cocaine and heroin valued at over €130,000 during a search operation at a house in Dublin 24 yesterday (Saturday). "The drugs were seized under Operation Tara. One man was arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation." A spokesperson for gardaí told the Irish Mirror that investigations into the seizure are ongoing

