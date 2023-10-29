Gardaí seek help to find missing Galway man

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in an effort to locate a 39-year-old man who went missing from his home in Galway on Friday morning.He is described as being six feet in height with a slim build and grey-black hair. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a grey jumper when last seen, along with a high-visibility vest and black Nike runners.

