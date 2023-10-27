Gardaí rush to scene of 'fatal incident' in Dublin as diversions put in place

The incident occurred on Friday morning at around 10:50am. The N3 inbound is expected to remain closed for a number of hours to facilitate an examination of the scene.

A spokesperson for gardaí said local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the N3 at Blanchardstown. READ MORE: Man wanted by gardai to join double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence in the dock set to fight extradition

Details regarding the incident have not yet been made public by gardai, and it remains unknown how many fatalities were involved. There are now extremely heavy delays around the Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart areas due to the closure of the inbound lane on the N3, Dublin Live reports.Traffic Management Centre posted on X urging people to avoid the area due to the incident: "N3 Closed at Scotts junction due to a major incident. Please avoid area." headtopics.com

Furthermore, all inbound lanes from Connolly Hospital to the M50 have closed due to the incident on the N3, however, traffic is being diverted off at Connolly Hospital and back to the M50 roundabout.

