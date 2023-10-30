Garda numbers assigned to roads policing fall further

The detections were made as part of a high visibilty enforcement operation taking place across the October bank holiday weekend.

It comes as Department of Justice figures show there has been a further fall in the number of gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit. There were 655 officers allocated to the unit in September, a reduction of four on the previous month.

According to the figures, the number of gardaí specifically working in roads policing has fallen by 37% compared to 2009.Inspector Paul Slattery from the Roads Policing Unit in the Clare Tipperary Garda Division has defended the number of officers in the unit across the country. headtopics.com

"It's not just roads policing numbers that are dedicated to enforcing traffic legislation but we also have members from the local units," he said. Speaking at a checkpoint in Thurles in Co Tipperary this morning, Inspector Slattery said"obviously when more recruits join An Garda Síochána, we'll have competitions and hopefully get more people in."

He said while gardaí will always look for numbers in the roads policing section, he is"happy that we have sufficient numbers at present right across the country to enforce road traffic legislation." Inspector Slattery has appealed to all road users to be extra vigilant and stay safe, as bank holiday weekend periods are one of the busiest periods on the roads. headtopics.com

"In the last 24 hours alone, we've had 56 people arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant," Inspector Slattery said.

