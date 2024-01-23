Garda investigation into Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder to be sent to DPP despite chief suspect's death

The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will still result in a file being sent to the DPP despite the death of chief suspect. Sources said the DPP would still review the file and decide on whether charges would have been pursued if Mr Bailey, who died of a suspected heart attack last weekend, was still alive.

They said they believed the DPP’s office would make a final determination on Mr Bailey as chief suspect after a Garda review of the case was fed into the criminal investigation. They added a final decision by the DPP had the potential to offer closure to Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family and for widespread public concern, especially in west Cork, to be allayed





