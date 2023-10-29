Gardaí investigate following discovery of body in Mayo

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a residence in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo yesterday afternoon.

A building on Clare Street in the middle of the town was sealed off after the grim discovery pending the completion of a forensic examination of the scene.The deceased is understood to have been a foreign national in his 30s. His remains were transferred to hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A Garda spokesman said the outcome of the post mortem would determine the course of the investigation.

